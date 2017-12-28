Jenna Fischer, who starred in NBC’s "The Office," has deleted her viral tweet that spread misinformation about the Republican tax bill.

“I made a mistake and I want to correct it,” the actress wrote in a statement Wednesday explaining why she chose to delete the tweet.

Fischer drew a wave of backlash Saturday after tweeting: "I can't stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes ... something they shouldn't have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes. #ugh.”

The tweet was widely panned because it was inaccurate since the deduction was passed in the final bill that was signed into law by President Trump.

“After reading your feedback and doing addition research I discovered that I tweeted something that was not accurate,” Fischer said on Wednesday. “Last month, the House of Representatives voted for a tax bill that did kill a $250 deduction for teacher to buy classroom supplies, but in the final bill the deduction was restored.”

She went on to apologize for misleading her followers and explained that she deleted the tweet because she believes “accuracy is important.”

“I’m not ashamed to say I was wrong and I’m not ashamed to correct it. I was taught that taking responsibility is the right thing to do,” she wrote.

Since issuing her correction, prominent figures such as Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, have come forward thanking Fischer for her apology.