Jenna Fischer, who starred in NBC’s "The Office," has deleted her viral tweet that spread misinformation about the Republican tax bill.

“I made a mistake and I want to correct it,” the actress wrote in a statement Wednesday explaining why she chose to delete the tweet.

I've deleted a tweet and would like to issue an apology. Please read and re-tweet to help me spread the word! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/R6CNyn4bVV— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 27, 2017

Fischer drew a wave of backlash Saturday after tweeting: "I can't stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes ... something they shouldn't have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes. #ugh.”

The tweet was widely panned because it was inaccurate since the deduction was passed in the final bill that was signed into law by President Trump.

Correction: That deduction has been left alone. Whether teachers need pens and pencils or entire reams of Dunder Mifflin’s finest card stock, they can still deduct the cost as they could before.



And most will also get well-deserved tax cuts. https://t.co/nAvaOrmU6u #utpol— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) December 24, 2017

It was capped at $250 before the bill. It’s still capped at $250. Nothing changed. You are misleading people.— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 24, 2017

.@jennafischer's tweet is factually wrong. Teachers will still enjoy these deductions. Jenna should do her homework before tweeting. https://t.co/QjRbrOmFnw— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 25, 2017

I don’t want to fight with Pam from The Office, but this is not true. Final tax bill kept the $250 school supplies deduction https://t.co/8ZavNj5V5z https://t.co/c6AMoVqcg3— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) December 24, 2017

“After reading your feedback and doing addition research I discovered that I tweeted something that was not accurate,” Fischer said on Wednesday. “Last month, the House of Representatives voted for a tax bill that did kill a $250 deduction for teacher to buy classroom supplies, but in the final bill the deduction was restored.”

She went on to apologize for misleading her followers and explained that she deleted the tweet because she believes “accuracy is important.”

“I’m not ashamed to say I was wrong and I’m not ashamed to correct it. I was taught that taking responsibility is the right thing to do,” she wrote.

Since issuing her correction, prominent figures such as Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, have come forward thanking Fischer for her apology.