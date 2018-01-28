It’s confounding reporters and TV commentators without critical thinking skills (take your pick off the “Morning Joe” set) that people just don’t seem to care about Stormy Daniels, the porn actress President Trump allegedly paid off to keep quiet before the 2016 election.

Why isn’t this hurting him?!

The answer is simple: 1) Everyone knows Trump has a tacky history; voters chose him anyway, and 2) by the way — we have a country we're trying to save here!

Point one still scandalizes the media, but the rest of the country has its eyes on point two.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news on Jan. 12 that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, in October 2016 allegedly arranged for a $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford, Daniels’ real name, in exchange for her silence about an affair the two had more than a decade ago.

Unfortunately for the White House, which continues to deny Trump and Daniels had an affair, almost every legal settlement related to sex is null and void because their details are now routinely leaked to the press.

Emboldened by the Journal’s report, InTouch magazine published a 2011 interview with Daniels wherein she described sexual encounters with Trump.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza tried his hand at political analysis again, writing last week that “it's hard to argue that an unexplained six-figure payment from his personal lawyer to a porn star in the runup [sic] to the election doesn't warrant more attention — and more answers — than we are currently getting.”

The Washington Post, where anti-Trump conservatives are always welcome, published an op-ed by Erick Erickson wherein he said, “The conservatives who 20 years ago wanted to chase President Bill Clinton out of town for having sex in the Oval Office are now trying to ignore the current president reportedly cheating on his current wife with a porn star.”

The always hysterical liberal columnist Charles Blow wrote in the New York Times, “If this were Barack Obama, Tiki-torch-toting Nazis would have descended on the White House and burned it to the ground. Not only that, America’s racist folks masquerading as religious folks would have used Obama’s moral failing as proof of a black pathology.”

Setting aside the media narrative that every day under Trump is Selma, the difference between the current president and the last one is that Trump was no one’s idea of a Christian family man.

The New York Post never ran a photo of former President Barack Obama on its cover next to the headline: “Best Sex I’ve Ever Had.” That was Trump.

The difference between the current president and Bill Clinton is that Clinton was in the White House taking advantage of an intern. The alleged affair with Trump and Daniels is more than a decade old and — she's a porn actress!

Context matters. Like in 2015 during the first Republican primary debate, when Megyn Kelly confronted Trump with a series of comments he had made about some women, including, “Must be a pretty picture, you dropping to your knees.”

Kelly didn’t mention it, but the comment was made during an episode of “Celebrity Apprentice” to Brande Roderick — a Playboy model who was literally paid to pose on her knees for a pretty picture.

Moreover, Trump’s campaign message — that the country was in desperate need of a course change — was endorsed by voters who share the urgency.

That his supporters, including Evangelicals, were willing to overlook Trump’s gaudy past in favor of his policies on immigration, the economy, and Islamic terrorism demonstrates how powerful those issues are and how well Trump captures the national mood.

The media don’t understand why the Stormy Daniels story hasn’t engulfed the White House. That’s because they don’t understand the issues Trump won with America.