Hollywood might have been in a more introspective mood at this year's Oscars as sexual harassment in the movie industry took center stage, but the political world was not spared its customary place as a topic of conversation.

Here's the top 12 political quotes from Sunday's 90th edition of the Oscars.

1. "None other than President Trump called 'Get Out' the best first three-quarters of a movie this year." — host Jimmy Kimmel.

2. "We don’t make films like 'Call Me By Your Name' for money, we make them to upset Mike Pence." — Kimmel

3. "Where there is darkness, there is also hope. Except at the White House, Hope quit on Wednesday." — Kimmel

4. "Well, now at least we know Putin didn’t rig this competition, right?" — Kimmel after anti-Putin documentary "Icarus" won best documentary.

5. "We are dreamers. We grew up dreaming of one day working in movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood. And dreams are the foundation of America.” “To all the dreamers out there, we stand with you.” — Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani

6. “You know, in the after world there are no walls." — Eugenio Derbez

7. "As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. But I'm glad we do a little bit more than that." — Kobe Bryant

8. "'Coco' is proof that art can change and connect the world and this can only be done when we have a place for everyone and anyone who feels like an other to be heard." — Darla K. Anderson

9. "With 'Coco,' we tried to take a step forward toward a world where all children can grow up seeing characters in movies that look and talk and live like they do. Marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong. Representation matters.” — Lee Unkric

10. “Tell the NRA they’re in God’s way.” — Common

11. "Look at this category...Not only are we diverse, but we are close to 50/50 for gender representation. When you look at a category like ours, it helps us imagine a world where all the categories look like this one." — Kristen Anderson-Lopez

12. "I am an immigrant … like many many of you. In the last 25 years, I’ve been living in a country all of our own. Part of it is here, part of it is in Europe, part of it is everywhere because I think the greatest thing our industry does is erase the lines in the sand. We should continue doing that when the world tries to make them deeper." — Guillermo Del Toro.

All videos courtesy of ABC and the AMPAS