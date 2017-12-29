The Weather Channel responded to the president’s recent comments on global warming with a tweet explaining the difference between weather and climate.

“1) There is a difference between #weather and #climate. 2) Short-term #cold snaps will continue to occur in a warming climate. 3) 2017 will likely be a top three warmest year on record for the globe,” the channel tweeted Friday morning.

1) There is a difference between #weather and #climate. 2) Short-term #cold snaps will continue to occur in a warming climate.3) 2017 will likely be a top three warmest year on record for the globe. (Graphic: Univ. of Maine - Climate Change Institute) https://t.co/kzuugeXi80 pic.twitter.com/gueOsp4yvu— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 29, 2017

They also linked one of their articles in the tweet explaining the difference between weather and climate while directly referencing the president’s Thursday night tweet that mocked the idea of global warming by pointing out unusually cold weather much of the U.S. is experiencing.

On Thursday the president tweeted: “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

The tweet was met with extreme backlash from those who saw it as the president’s latest attack on climate change science.

In June the president pulled out of the Paris Agreement, which was aimed at restraining global carbon emissions, arguing that it was not in the best interests of the U.S.