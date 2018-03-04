British Prime Minister Theresa May expressed concern over steel and aluminum tariffs the U.S. plans to impose on a call with President Trump.

May spoke to Trump on Sunday about the trade war his unexpected tariffs could start with the European Union. After Trump announced his new plan on steel tariffs, the European Union responded by saying it would impose tariffs on American good like bourbon and blue jeans. Trump fired back that the U.S. would then tax European cars.

May' office said she "raised our deep concern at the President’s forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs noting that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity in all parties’ interests."

The two leaders also discussed Syria and the humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta. May and Trump agreed that the "overwhelming responsibility" for the "humanitarian catastrophe" fell on the Syrian regime and Russia were responsible

They also agreed that Russia and others backing the Syrian regime should "act now to cease their campaign of violence."