Washington think tank New America on Friday terminated terrorism analyst Michael Smith II, after he posted a tweet in which he mocked a Chinese-American accent on Twitter.

In a since-deleted tweet, Smith linked to a Quartz article where it was reported that the Chinese government took control of the Anbang Insurance Group, which includes ownership of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel and Residence in New York City.

Smith tweeted, “We know wheh you sreep, rouwund eye. And who you sreepy with!!!” It can be assumed Smith’s tweet says, “We know where you sleep, round eye. And who you sleep with.”

Less than three hours after the tweet was sent, New America announced that they had ended Smith’s fellowship with the think tank.

“Michael S Smith II’s fellowship with New America has been terminated following his use of inappropriate language that is incongruous with New America’s values,” the group tweeted Friday. “New America does not tolerate or done the use of racist language or racial conduct of any kind.”

Smith said the tweet was not meant to offend anyone, but was intended to mock the Chinese for using a company in the U.S. as a front for gathering intelligence.

“The tweet was intended to mock Chinese intelligence collection efforts within the U.S. using front companies and leveraging influence which can be acquired by making large investments,” Smith told the Washington Examiner.

“I did not mean to offend anyone. I apologize to everyone who was offended by my comments that many people interpreted as racist and deliberately hurtful,” Smith said. “This was an instance of a lapse in judgment that does not reflect my views of Chinese people, or any other Asian races."