A construction company that built one of the eight border wall prototypes for the Trump administration says it's ready and able to build a 700-mile continuous wall from the Pacific Ocean in California through western Texas in a six-year period.

The Fisher Sand and Gravel Company told the Department of Homeland Security in the fall that it is willing to take on that task for $12.2 billion. Fisher has a plan to attain all project materials, manpower, and even a warranty for the wall, the company's president, Tommy Fisher, told the Washington Examiner on Friday.

"We're not advocating for a hodgepodge type of border system," Fisher said, referring to comments from DHS about using technology and sensors at select parts of the border instead of a wall.

President Trump requested $18 billion from Congress on Friday to build 654 miles of border wall. Fisher's plan would not only do it for two-thirds of that price but free the government from having to oversee all logistical and financing aspects of the project, as well as ensure all materials are made in the U.S., he said.

Fisher Sand and Gravel is one of six companies that was awarded a contract last year to build prototypes near the San Diego, Calif., border. Fisher said his company is the only one that offered the administration a comprehensive plan to build the wall, rather than just a 30-foot physical example of what the barrier should look like.

The company has secured construction partners with Caterpillar, CMC rebar, and Arizona Portland Cement Company. Liberty Mutual Insurance has offered two bonds — $10.8 billion and $1.3 billion — to fund the project.

Seventy percent of the funding would go toward the wall and 30 percent would be directed toward infrastructure surrounding the wall. Fisher insisted roads should be constructed on both sides of the wall, including an elevated roadway that would give Border Patrol agents a better vantage point and the ability to respond to illegal immigrant sightings at a faster rate. He said that would also allow agents to be discrete by not spinning dust while speeding to a scene and giving their location away to illegal border crossers.

Fisher said his company's new, patent-pending cast-in-form process will not only meet DHS expectations but last for 150 years.

Once the materials preparation process is finished, builders would be able to construct one mile of wall per day.