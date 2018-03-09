Americans who hate President Trump now have a "safe space" to "unite in love" and stand against the White House.

The newly released website NeverTrump.Dating aims to give liberals a place to meet a woman or man who shares their disdain for the president.

The American Liberal Council, a self-described political start-up that does not have a website, said it contacted the Trump.Dating platform and had this new site made so that Democrats and others unhappy with the Trump administration could have a unique online equivalent to Trump.Dating, a dating site for supporters of the president that was rolled out in February.

NeverTrump.Dating states that members should be people who "will never back down to the corrupt, morally-bankrupt administration in power."

"Unlike the political opposition, we’re keeping our doors open. No matter what your sexual orientation, race, or creed might be, there’s a place for you on NeverTrump.Dating. The far right can try their hardest to put us in a box, and strip away our rights, but they’ll lose in the end, and our victory starts with couples that are united in social justice. Let’s make the world a better place, two liberals at a time," the homepage states.

Users can register as gay, lesbian, or straight, but there is no transgender option.

It is free for people to sign up, but users should expect to pay for monthly memberships following registration.