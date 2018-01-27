Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., will break rank with fellow Republicans when he brings a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to President Trump’s State of the Union address next Tuesday.

Curbelo announced Friday evening DACA recipient Adrian Escarate, who was born in Chile, has accepted his invitation to attend Trump’s speech on Jan. 30.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (pictured left) is inviting a DACA recipient named Adrian Escarate as his guest for Tuesday's State of the Union address. (Photo courtesy of Rep. Curbelo's office)

“I’m honored to have Adrian be my guest for the State of the Union,” Curbelo said in a statement. “One of my chief legislative priorities this Congress and the last has been to forge a compromise on immigration that delivers a fair, permanent solution for young immigrants like him. I was encouraged by the immigration outline the White House released yesterday, and look forward to working with colleagues from both sides of the aisle next week to make sure Congress fully recognizes America's Children – young men and women like Adrian who are contributing greatly to our country.”

Escarate was brought to Miami as a three-year-old by his parents, a press release from Curbelo explained. His family assimilated to the South Florida region, and Escarate went on to attend the University of North Florida and graduated from St. Thomas University in 2011.

Curbelo said he met Escarate in Washington while both were working on DACA-related issues.

Curbelo has introduced the Recognizing America’s Children Act, which lays out three paths to legal status for illegal immigrants who were brought to the country as minors.