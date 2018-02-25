Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said most of the legislative proposals being discussed in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting are “unserious and disingenuous.”

Massie said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” said ideas like raising the age to buy an AR-15-style rifle from 18 to 21 and increased background checks are laughable.

“I am a legislator in a position to do something. But if I came home after proposing some of these things that are so unserious and disingenuous that some of my colleagues are proposing as solutions to school shootings, I couldn't face my wife or my children,” the Republican said.

Massie instead wants to repeal all laws requiring schools to be gun-free zones. He said that just makes them sitting targets for people who want to conduct a mass shooting, like the one that killed 17 people and injured 16 others in Parkland, Fla.

That would allow teachers who want to carry guns to come to school armed, which is something he thinks should happen immediately.

Massie also called for increased armed police presences at schools.

“Criminals are going to get a hold of guns. What we've got to look at is what's the solution? The solution frankly, you can put more guards at schools,” he said.

“If you have one guard, it is probably a waste of money because you're just endangering the guard unless you have two guards, and anybody that's in [the] security profession knows that. But what you need are some of the teachers who are armed, 98 percent of mass public shootings happen in a gun free zone, and we labeled our schools as gun free zones.”