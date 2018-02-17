An activist group chided Sen. Marco Rubio’s, R-Fla., position on gun control by using three billboards, taking a page from the Oscar-nominated film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri.”

The billboards were driven through Miami and near Rubio’s office in Doral, Fla., criticizing the senator after a school shooting Wednesday in Lakeland, Fla., left 17 people dead, according to a report on CNN.

One billboard says “slaughtered in school,” and another “and still no gun control?” The final billboard asks “how come Marco Rubio?”

The online activist group Avaaz set up the billboards, CNN said.

3 billboards near Miami are trolling Sen. Marco Rubio after the Florida school shooting https://t.co/98bA9bjQKV pic.twitter.com/BbqqJJYnzg— CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2018

The billboards look similar to the ones used in the movie, which chronicles a grieving mother who puts up billboards to criticize the local police department for not finding her daughter’s killer.

Rubio said on Thursday that stricter gun control would not have prevented the Parkland high school shooting. “I’m trying to be clear and honest here, someone who has decided to commit this crime, they will find a way to get the gun to do it,” Rubio said.