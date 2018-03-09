Even though Kim Jong Un is probably playing for time, President Trump is right to meet with the North Korean dictator. But there are three major challenges that will affect this meeting.

The most obvious is the security concern. Even in the best scenario, a presidential visit to the truce village at Panmunjom — where the meeting will likely occur — will be fraught with security concerns for the Secret Service. While the U.S. military will provide emergency quick reaction capabilities in the event of a crisis, the Secret Service will want to avoid having Kim attend with a vast security apparatus that could turn on Trump, or to use the meeting as a bluff to invade the South (when it comes to the North Koreans, anything is possible).

Nevertheless, the specific security threat to Trump is increased by the fact that Kim's security forces are the most ideologically fanatic in the regime. These officers despise the U.S. to their core, thus raising the possibility of a scuffle that could escalate (see here), or of a Thomas Becket-style situation in which one of Kim's officer's takes it upon himself to attack Trump without receiving an explicit order.

The best way to reduce any threat would thus be for those at the meeting site to be unarmed. Seeing as Panmunjom is a U.N.-administered site, it would make sense for a state actor which retains both U.S. and North Korean trust to handle the immediate armed security role. Sweden's Security Service agency would be an obvious choice here: It is well-trained, skilled, and respected by the Secret Service. But Trump should push hard for the meeting to occur on the soil of a pro-American neutral state such as Switzerland or Sweden.

That said, Vice President Mike Pence will have to be immediately ready to assume command, should the worst occur.

Next up, there's the issue of protocol. Who gets to arrive at the meeting site last? Which senior officials join Trump and Kim at the meeting? Are the national anthems played? Do the leaders take media questions following their meeting? What happens if one side breaks the agreed-upon protocol arrangements? Do the leaders agree that some topics are off-limits?

All these issues must be resolved to the mutual happiness of both sides, something that is far easier on paper than in practice. Finally, there's the practical issue of misunderstanding.

What if a North Korean security officer approaches Trump without Secret Service approval but without intention of threat? What if Kim appears to insult Trump or vice versa? What if a South Korean protester disrupts the event? What if the post-summit communiqué isn't reflective of both sides?

Ultimately, on all these issues, the devil is in the details. But this is going to be one devilish summit.