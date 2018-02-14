The top three leaders of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 were fired Sunday after the unit’s executive officer was discovered walking through the woods naked and drunk on Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan.

The unit’s XO, Lt. Cmdr. Jason M. Gabbard, was relieved after being found wearing only boots after getting intoxicated at a gathering for chiefs and officers.

Both Cmdr. James J. Cho, and Command Master Chief Jason K. Holden were also fired for attempting to cover up the incident, a source told Navy Times.

The last time all three leaders of a ship were relieved of duty at once was in 2014 on the destroyer James E. Williams due to a poor command climate report and investigation, according to the report. NMCB 4 is a land-based command that specializes in construction projects under austere and dangerous conditions.

Spokeswoman for Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Cmdr. Cate Cook, said the three Seabee leaders have been temporarily assigned to Naval Construction Group 1 in Port Hueneme, Calif.

Cook said Capt. Nick Tamodis will take over the commanding officer duties until a permanent replacement is chosen.

“Trust is the foundation for everything we do as military professionals, and we expect our service members to conduct themselves with the integrity and character to justify that trust,” Cook said. “When there are any indications that those values are not being followed, we conduct appropriate investigations and take action as necessary.”