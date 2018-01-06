Tiffany Trump on Friday confirmed President Trump's affinity for McDonald's but stopped short of verifying Michael Wolff's claim that the president indulged in menu items from the fast food chain every night in bed.

"He loves McDonald's," Trump told TMZ regarding her father's predilections.

"He wishes, right?" the first daughter added when asked whether he ate it nightly before going to sleep.

Wolff's tell-all, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, describes a bedtime routine that includes a cheeseburger.

Trump's unique habits included having a regularly scheduled dinner with his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, at 6:30 p.m. or placing telephone calls to friends from his bed while eating a cheeseburger, Wolff wrote.