Sen. Tim Kaine's, D-Va., son was sentenced on Thursday to serve a year of probation and pay $236 in fines for his role during a counterprotest at one of President Trump's rallies earlier this year.

Linwood Kaine received 90 days in jail, but 86 days of the sentence were stayed and the other four Kaine had already served, The Richmond Times reported citing online court records.

The incident occurred at a Trump rally in March at the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul. Linwood Kaine, 25, known as "Woody" to his peers, was arrested outside the Capitol and later charged with concealing his identity in a public space, fleeing on foot, and obstructing the legal process by interfering with a peace officer.

The St. Paul City Attorney's Office told the Times that Kaine fled when an officer attempted to arrest him. After police pulled him to the ground, "the defendant continued to fight the officers on the ground, bucking and flaring his arms and legs."

"While some were charged for disruptive activity at the rally, Woody behaved peacefully there and faced no such charges," Miryam Lipper, a spokeswoman for Sen. Kaine, told the publication via email. "He has pled guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with actions during an arrest after leaving the rally."

Kaine's father was the Democratic vice presidential nominee in the 2016 election.