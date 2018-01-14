Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., became the second senator Sunday morning to contradict claims that President Trump used the word "shithole" to describe Haiti and African counties during a meeting with Senate lawmakers on immigration this week.

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., also denied the reports Sunday.

"I did not hear that word either ... I didn't hear it and I was sitting no further away from President Trump than Sen. [Dick] Dubin was," Cotton told CBS News.

Durbin was the first to publicly affirm reports that the president used that word during the closed-door meeting.

Perdue, who was also present at the meeting, repeatedly said Sunday morning the reports were a "gross misrepresentation" and the president did not make those comments.

"I am telling you that he did not use that word," Perdue told ABC News.

Both Cotton and Perdue made a point of saying Durbin had a history of publicly twisting comments made by Republicans in private meetings.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who was also at the meeting, has backed up Durbin's account. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was not present but told ABC News Sunday that senators who were present gave him an account similar to Durbin's and Graham's.

The reports of the alleged comments have provoked widespread condemnation of Trump, with many critics like Durbin and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., calling them flat-out racist.

Trump has denied making the remarks, tweeting Friday, "Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said 'take them out.' Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!"