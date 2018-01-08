Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton believes the media only targets Republican presidents with questions about their mental fitness for office.

Cotton said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that the new book from author Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is another hit in a long line of journalists questioning Republicans’ fitness for office.

“The media made similar claims about Ronald Reagan and George Bush what they all have in common they are Republican presidents,” Cotton said. “When I’ve worked with the president, the people around him, and Republican senators, he's been an active, engaged and an effective leader.”

Reagan said in November 1994, almost six years after he left office, that he had Alzheimer’s disease, which is a brain disease that causes the deterioration of brain activity and often leads to dementia.

Reagan’s son said after his father’s death that the 40th president suffered from Alzheimer’s disease while he was in office.