Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer will halt donations to the national Democratic Party committees after members of the caucus voted to re-open the federal government despite failing to secure an immigration deal for Dreamers.

“I don’t have a litmus test on any one thing, but I do have a litmus test for elected officials standing on principle and doing the right thing, looked at holistically," Steyer told Fortune in an article published online Thursday. "And I want to say that after the DACA vote, I have decided not to give anything to the national party committees."

But he wouldn't say whether he'd also stop contributing to individual lawmakers who voted in favor of ending the three-day partial shutdown on Monday.

Steyer has donated more than $400,000 to the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee since 2015, Federal Election Commission documents obtained by Fortune show.

Steyer's withdrawal of support from the establishment organizations follows blow-back from the party regarding his Trump impeachment campaign.

Steyer, a San Francisco hedge fund manager known for backing environmentalist groups, said he spent $20 million in 2017 on a pro-impeachment ad efforts and plans to spend another $30 million on the 2018 elections to help Democrats.