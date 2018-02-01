Conservative Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren apologized after using a vulgar term to refer to Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass.

Lahren on Wednesday posted a video clip of herself asking if her fans saw "that little limp dick's" rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union address.

After the Washington Examiner requested comment from a Fox News spokesperson, Lahren apologized on Twitter.

"My comments on my personal Instagram about Kennedy’s response were inappropriate and I take full responsibility for that," she said. "I got too upset. I sincerely apologize."

In the Instagram video, Lahren, who produces online pro-Trump monologues for Fox, said, "If you haven’t yet had the displeasure of watching that little limp dick’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union, I suggest you take some Pepto-Bismol or some Midol or whatever you need to do to get through it because it was pathetic and it was embarrassing. Oh my god."

Another short video on her Instagram shows what appears to be production editing of a Lahren monlogue related to Kennedy's rebuttal.

"Just listen to this little nasty ginger," Lahren is heard saying off camera. "No, no, no, no, no."

Here’s Fox News contributor @TomiLahren referring to a Democratic congressman as “that little limp dick.” Some very insightful and professional political commentary. pic.twitter.com/CtnfAGCXyX— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 1, 2018

Text overlaid on the video says, "Cannot wait to shred this little ginger nerd."

Lahren is a frequent guest on the Fox show "Hannity."