The top career U.S. diplomat announced Thursday he will be stepping down from his post at the State Department, dealing another blow to a department that has already been struggling with low morale as it grapples with global challenges.

Tom Shannon served as the undersecretary of state for political affairs, making him the third-ranking official at the department. Shannon told staffers he would retire as soon as a successor is ready to replace him.

Shannon, a U.S. Foreign Service veteran, spent nearly 35 years in public service working under six administrations from both parties since 1984. He was the most senior official in the State Department to stay on the job during the Trump transition last year.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Shannon made clear his decision to retire was for personal reasons and not political.

“I decided it was an important moment to take a step back and to determine what next I can do in my life,” Shannon said.

Shannon cited the recent death of his mother last year and his 60th birthday last week as contributing factors to his decision to leave the department.

Shannon also told the AP he thought of himself as the “designated survivor” when former President Obama picked him for the No. 3 spot at the department in February 2016.

“Aside from helping the Obama administration to the finish line, I knew my job was also about helping this institution navigate the political transition, get across the river,” Shannon said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly asked Shannon to stay on at the department, citing his 35 years of experience, as “not something you can replace overnight.”

Tillerson told the AP that Shannon would be welcomed back to the department.

“There will always be a place for Tom Shannon at the State Department,” Tillerson said.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert praised Shannon as a "a patriot, a diplomat and a great American."

“Undersecretary Shannon has given a lifetime of service to the American people @StateDept. He’s a patriot, a diplomat and a great American. Working with him has been one of the great honors of my life. He will stay on until a successor is named to ensure a smooth transition.”

Undersecretary Shannon has given a lifetime of service to the American people @StateDept. He’s a patriot, a diplomat and a great American. Working with him has been one of the great honors of my life. He will stay on until a successor is named to ensure a smooth transition.— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) February 1, 2018

Other U.S. officials shared similar sentiments.

“Tom Shannon has served the @StateDept and our country honorably for 35 years. I have enjoyed working with him and join Secretary Tillerson in thanking him for a job well done,” said Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker.

Tom Shannon has served the @StateDept and our country honorably for 35 years. I have enjoyed working with him and join Secretary Tillerson in thanking him for a job well done. https://t.co/SxK2vJYTA6— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 1, 2018

“Thank you, Undersecretary Shannon, for your years of service @StateDept. Your dedication and service to our country and the American people is invaluable, and it has been an incredible honor to work with you," said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary William E. Todd.

Thank you, Undersecretary Shannon, for your years of service @StateDept. Your dedication and service to our country and the American people is invaluable, and it has been an incredible honor to work with you.— William E. Todd (@StateDG) February 1, 2018

Shannon maintained that he had “supreme confidence” in the next generation of foreign service officers, over half of whom have been diplomats for less than 10 years.