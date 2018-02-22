Mike Flynn, acting deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, revealed Wednesday that he plans to retire.

“After a long and rewarding career at EPA, I have decided it is time for me to move on, and so I will be retiring from the Agency effective April 3,” Flynn wrote in an email to colleagues Wednesday obtained by E&E News.

Acting Deputy @EPA Administrator Mike Flynn will retire in April. Here's his email announcing his plans. ???? https://t.co/tW4v9ZYjHf pic.twitter.com/Ty9mETM59a— Kevin Bogardus (@KevinBogardus) February 21, 2018

Flynn has worked at the agency since 1980, and Flynn noted that throughout his years at the EPA, he participated in “exciting, important work” with "incredible people."

“I look forward to spending more time with my family and figuring out what’s next for me, but I will sorely miss my EPA family,” Flynn said. “It has been a true privilege to work with such talented and dedicated people who are passionate about protecting public health and our environment.”

President Trump nominated Andrew Wheeler to serve as the deputy administrator position at the agency, but has yet to be approved.

Flynn has no relation to former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.