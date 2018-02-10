Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., condemned President Trump and many Republicans in Congress on Friday, calling his colleagues "complicit" for offering their unwavering support of such a "deeply flawed president."

"There are only a few people who have been willing to speak out, Jeff Flake [the Republican Arizona senator] among them. I would have thought more of my colleagues," Schiff said on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday. "I would have expected more, I would have expected people to defend our institutions."

Schiff spearheaded a 10-page memo prepared by Democratic members on the House Intelligence Committee which the White House on Friday announced Trump would not be declassifying, citing national security concerns, pending further review for a potential release in the future.

"What we are seeing is the problem of when you have someone who lacks character in the Oval Office, it affects the whole of government, it has affected our committee," Schiff said.

The panel is chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who led the effort to put together a GOP memo, released over the protestations of Democrats and the Justice Department, that detailed alleged surveillance abuses by the U.S. government.

The Democratic memo blocked by Trump is supposed to be a rebuttal of sorts to that controversial report.

Schiff also explained how disturbed by the success Trump has had in being able to "remake" the Republican Party in his image so quickly.