Lynne Patton, a top official at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, extended an apology to journalist April Ryan after calling her “Miss Piggy” and a “bankrupt blogger” on Twitter.

“I hear #Miss Piggys still on a rampage. Gee, I must’ve struck a nerve, @AprilRyan! #BankruptBlogger,” Patton, a longtime ally of the Trump family, said in a now-deleted tweet.

Patton, who heads a HUD regional office, later apologized to Ryan on both her personal and HUD Twitter accounts.

“Tonight, I made an inexcusable comment on my personal Twitter account that I deeply regret & deleted on my own volition,” Patton said on her HUD account. “I sincerely apologize to @AprilDRyan. I also wish to apologize to my staff at @HUDNY_NJ, @SecretaryCarson & the #Trump family who deserved better leadership.”

Tonight, I made an inexcusable comment on my personal Twitter account that I deeply regret & deleted on my own volition. I sincerely apologize to @AprilDRyan. I also wish to apologize to my staff at @HUDNY_NJ, @SecretaryCarson & the #Trump family who deserved better leadership. pic.twitter.com/dpQAd2F2rC— Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) January 25, 2018

“I deleted my last tweet by choice,” she said on her personal account.

“No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan,” Patton wrote. “My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better.”

I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan. My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better. pic.twitter.com/MOWkRhOLnN— ???????? Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) January 25, 2018

Patton’s derogatory tweet had been sent from her personal account. It concluded a series of several other tweets criticizing Ryan.

In response, Ryan, White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, told Patton to “kick rocks.”