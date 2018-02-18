A top Republican donor will not provide any money to candidates and groups who do not support Congress passing a new ban on assault weapons.

Al Hoffman Jr., a real-estate developer, wrote in an e-mail Saturday to GOP congressional leadership that said he won’t cut another check until they support the ban on assault weapons, according to a New York Times report on Saturday.

There was a ban on assault weapons but it expired in 2004 and efforts to extend it have failed in recent years in Congress.

Hoffman’s decision comes after confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla. Authorities said Cruz used an AR-15-style rifle in the attack, and it has been reported that he purchased the gun legally.

Several Democrats in Congress are calling for gun control reform after the deadly shooting Wednesday. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., announced her intent to introduced a bill on Friday that would require all rifle purchases from gun dealers be restricted to individuals 21 years old and over.

Several Republicans in Congress have brushed off the need for more gun control legislation.