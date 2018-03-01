More than 30 Trump administration officials with interim security clearances will be stripped of their access to top secret intelligence, according to a report.

The aides' interim clearances will be downgraded to secret level to align with White House chief of staff John Kelly's new policy of not permitting temporary clearances at a top secret or sensitive compartmented information level, per Bloomberg.

The policy, which went into effect on Feb. 23, was implemented after White House staff secretary Rob Porter left his post earlier in February after domestic abuse allegations leveled at him by his two ex-wives were made public.

It was this controversy that brought to light that dozens of Trump administration officials had yet to obtain permanent security clearances.

White House senior adviser and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was also caught in the change, which affected any personnel whose security clearance probes have been ongoing since June.

A spokesperson for Kushner said Tuesday the shift would not impact Kushner's “ability to continue to do the very important work he has been assigned by the president.”

The Trump administration aides will continue in their roles, Bloomberg reported. Any top secret work will be redistributed to colleagues with the appropriate clearance, the news outlet added.