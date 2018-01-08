A top White House aide was escorted off a CNN set Sunday when he refused to leave after a heated interview with host Jake Tapper.

White House policy adviser Stephen Miller was asked "politely" to leave the “State of the Union” set several times but ignored the requests, a CNN official told the Washington Examiner. Security then escorted him out.

Miller slammed CNN’s coverage of Trump and the release of Michael Wolff’s tell-all book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which shines an unflattering light on the president.

When Miller referred to Trump as a “political genius,” Tapper said there was only “one viewer you care about right now.”

Tapper then cut the interview short, saying he had “wasted enough” of his viewers’ time.

After the interview Trump commended Miller for his performance.

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!” the president tweeted.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.