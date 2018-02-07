Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., seemed to suggest Tuesday that Clinton ally Sidney Blumenthal was connected to the controversial, unverified "Trump dossier," allegedly feeding details to a State Department employee during the last months of the Obama administration.

"When you hear who the source or one of the sources of that information is, you're going to think, 'Oh my gosh, I've heard that name somewhere before. Where could it possibly have been?'" Gowdy told Fox News' Martha MacCallum.

The House Oversight Committee chairman then specified the source was a U.S. citizen when pressed by MacCallum.

"I'm trying to think how Secretary Clinton defined him. I think she said he was an old friend who emailed her from time to time," Gowdy said.

"Blumenthal?" MacCallum asked, referring to the ex-aide to former President Bill Clinton and long-time confidant of Hillary Clinton.

"That'd be really warm. You're warm, yeah," Gowdy responded.

A spokeswoman for Gowdy did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a senior committee member, on Jan. 5 recommended that the Department of Justice criminally investigate former British spy Christopher Steele, who compiled the Trump dossier.

Parts of the pair's referral, which was made public on Monday and was elaborated upon Tuesday, stated a foreign source [who] gave information to an unnamed associate of the Clintons, who then gave information to an unnamed official in the Obama State Department, who then gave the information to Steele.

It then makes mention of how Steele allegedly received information from "a foreign sub-source who is in touch with [redacted], a contact of [redacted], a friend of the Clintons, who passed it to [redacted]."

Blumenthal, a former employee of the Clinton Foundation, shares a controversial history with Hillary Clinton, whom he informally advised while she was secretary of state.