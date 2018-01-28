It may not be in President Trump’s best interest to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller because it’s not clear he’s going to get a fair jury due to congressional Democrats’ political machinations, Rep. Trey Gowdy said Sunday.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Gowdy said he wants Trump to talk to Mueller because he can give information on important events like few other people in the investigation can. Gowdy specifically said his side of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey is particularly important.

But, it also opens the door to political harm, Gowdy said.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, there is a political component to it. Twice now, over 50 of my house democratic colleagues have voted to move forward with impeachment. Twice, before he has answered a single solitary question from Bob Mueller,” Gowdy said.

“The politics of it is, I don't think he's got a fair jury. I do think he has a fair investigator. I think he's got a fair prosecutor in Bob Mueller, but he doesn't have a fair jury and he's going to have to decide whether the legal part outweighs the political party,” he added.

Trump told reporters last week he would likely speak with Mueller in the next two or three weeks if his lawyers clear him to do so.