Text messages that were exchanged between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page demonstrate “manifest bias” favoring Hillary Clinton and provide the “unvarnished truth” for their feelings about President Trump, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said Thursday night.

Strzok and Page, both of whom were part of Clinton and Trump investigations, discussed being cautious during the agency’s investigation of the former secretary of state, since she might become president.

“It’s clear that they did not want her charged, they wanted her to be the president of the United States, they really really didn’t want Donald Trump to be the president of the United States, and they concede throughout these texts that they did things in this investigation differently from any other investigation that they were part of,” Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

In a newly released text exchange, Page told Strzok on Feb. 25, 2016: “One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?”

Strzok said he agreed.

Gowdy, who is also a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said the texts provided the “unvarnished truth” for the agents views of Trump and Clinton, and their personal feelings for how the email probe should conclude.

“I don’t know why the Left is straining to minimize the manifest bias that was exhibited by these agents,” he said. “I don’t get it.”

Strzok was a top FBI counterintelligence agent who was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry team prior to being demoted after it was revealed that he and Page exchanged text messages that were critical of Trump. He was moved to a human resources position. Page also was previously a member of the special counsel team.

Strzok had also been a lead investigator in the investigation into Clinton's unauthorized private email server.