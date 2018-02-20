Rachel Crooks, who accused President Trump of forcibly kissing her in 2006, is calling for the release of video footage from Trump Tower that will allegedly show their encounter after Trump denied having ever met the 35-year-old.

“Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of Jan. 11, 2006. Let’s clear this up for everyone. It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself,” Crooks tweeted Tuesday.

Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006. Let’s clear this up for everyone. It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself. https://t.co/ir7EEKoXRU https://t.co/GmkkZ5jUc7— Rachel Crooks for Ohio (@RachelforOhio) February 20, 2018

Crooks, who is running as a Democrat for the Ohio House of Representatives, included in the tweet a link for supporters to donate to her campaign.

The 35-year-old was responding to tweets from the president earlier Tuesday in which Trump accused her of fabricating the incident.

“A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened!” Trump tweeted. “Who would do this in a public space with live security cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported...doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative.”

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

....cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported...doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Crooks was one of more than a dozen women who came forward during the 2016 campaign and accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

She told the Washington Post in an article published Monday her encounter with Trump occurred in January 2006, when she was 22 and working at an office in Trump Tower.

Crooks approached Trump while he was waiting for the elevator outside of her office and said the businessman started kissing her on the cheeks and then began kissing her on the lips.

According to Crooks, the encounter lasted roughly two minutes.