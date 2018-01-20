The Trump administration is anticipated to move forward with a plan that would move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as early as 2019, according to a new report.

After President Trump announced late last year that the U.S. would officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would move the U.S. embassy, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has weighed several options.

He has been given a proposal that suggests the U.S. consular building in West Jerusalem to be used as an temporary U.S. embassy until a new embassy is complete, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Although the majority of the staff would remain in Tel Aviv, the temporary embassy would function as a satellite branch of the Tel Aviv facility.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and several of his staff members would receive offices in the Jerusalem location potentially by April 2018, although their offices in Tel Aviv would also remain intact.

The plan is supported by Vice President Mike Pence, who had advocated for the plan to be approved in order to allow him to announce it during a visit to Israel later this month.

The status of Jerusalem is a sensitive issue, as both Israelis and Palestinians claim it as their capital.