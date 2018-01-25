A 24 year-old who held a senior position in the White House's drug policy office will step down at the end of the month after facing scrutiny over his lack of professional experience and seemingly contradictory resumes.

Taylor Weyeneth was first appointed White House liaison to the Office of National Drug Control Policy and promoted to deputy chief of staff in July, he had no professional experience outside of college other than working on the Trump campaign.

Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah confirmed Weyeneth's resignation to the Washington Examiner Thursday.

"Mr. Weyeneth has decided to depart ONDCP at the end of the month," Shah said.

Speculation surrounding Weyeneth's position was generated last week after the Washington Post reported the recent college graduate had three resumes circulating with contradicting job dates. His employment history also included work at a law firm that told the Post Weyeneth was fired after he “just didn’t show” up for work.

Weyeneth's three resumes also listed a master's degree from Fordham University, but the university confirmed to the paper that although he was enrolled, he had yet to complete his degree.

The ONDCP coordinates drug-control initiatives for 16 federal agencies and supports President Trump's efforts to combat the opioid crisis.