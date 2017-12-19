President Trump said Monday that a fatal Amtrak train accident in Washington state was an example of why Congress needs to pass his upcoming infrastructure plan.

"The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly. Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble! Not for long!" Trump tweeted Monday afternoon.

Trump made similar comments at the top of a speech from the White House about his new national security plan.

An Amtrak passenger train sped off the railway while crossing over Interstate-5 near Tacoma, Wash., and crashed down onto highway traffic below the bridge.

Law enforcement has reported multiple fatalities and injuries. The southbound lanes remain closed.

Trump also offered his prayers to those in the accident.