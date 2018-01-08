President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Sunday about North Korea and the ongoing protests in Iran, the White House said in a statement.

The White House said Trump gave Macron an update on the Korean peninsula and wanted “to underscore American, South Korean, and international resolve to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea,” the statement read.

Trump and Macron also agreed that the protests in Iran, which have gone on for about two weeks across the Islamic Republic.

“The Presidents also agreed that the widespread demonstrations in Iran were a sign of the Iranian regime’s failure to serve its people’s needs by instead diverting the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism and militancy abroad,” the statement read.

Trump has often voiced support for the protests in Iran since they began, but the White House has been quiet about what, if any, tangible support the American government will give the protesters beyond verbal support.