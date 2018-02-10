President Trump announced more than 30 appointments, including promotions, to the White House on Friday, including an immediate replacement for staff secretary Rob Porter, who announced his resignation this week after reports came out that he abused two ex-wives.

In a press release that declared the 32 appointments, Trump said he had picked Derek Lyons to serve as acting White House staff secretary. Lyons has been serving as deputy assistant to the president and deputy staff secretary.

The broad list also included a pick that was revealed a little earlier in the evening: Jim Carroll to serve as the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Carroll, a former White House lawyer, had been serving as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff.

The full list unveiled by the White House is as followed:

• James Carroll will serve as deputy director and acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Carroll previously served as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff.

• John DeStefano will serve as assistant to the president and counselor to the president. DeStefano will oversee the Offices of Presidential Personnel, Political Affairs, and Public Liaison. DeStefano previously served as assistant to the president and director of presidential personnel.

• Derek Lyons will serve as acting White House staff secretary. Lyons has been serving as deputy assistant to the president and deputy White House staff secretary.

• Uttam Dhillon will serve as deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president. Dhillon previously served as special assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president.

• Zachary Fuentes will serve as deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser to the chief of staff. He previously served as special assistant to the president and assistant to the chief of staff.

• Lance Leggitt will serve as deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy. Leggett previously served as chief of staff for the Department of Health and Human Services.

• Shahira Knight will serve as deputy assistant to the president for economic policy. Knight previously served as special assistant to the president for economic policy.

• Ashley Marquis will serve as deputy assistant to the president for economic policy. Marquis previously served as special assistant to the president for economic policy.

• Sean Doocey will serve as deputy assistant to the president for presidential personnel. Doocey previously served as special assistant to the president for presidential personnel.

• Col. Daniel Greenwood will serve as deputy assistant to the president for legislative affairs. Greenwood previously served as senior director of legislative affairs for the National Security Council.

• Julie Radford will serve as deputy assistant to the president and chief of staff to the adviser. Radford previously served as special assistant to the president and chief of staff to the adviser.

• Jana Toner will serve as deputy assistant to the president and chief of staff to the second lady.

• Vincent Haley will serve as deputy assistant to the president and adviser for policy, strategy, and speechwriting. Haley previously served as special assistant to the president and adviser for policy, strategy, and speechwriting.

• Hogan Gidley will serve as special assistant to the president and deputy press secretary.

• Ja’Ron Smith will serve as special assistant to the president for domestic policy. Smith previously served as urban affairs and revitalization policy adviser.

• Kara McKee will serve as special assistant to the president for domestic policy. McKee previously served as domestic policy adviser.

• Daniel Epstein will serve as special assistant to the president and associate counsel to the president. Epstein previously served as associate counsel to the president.

• Michael H. McGinley will serve as special assistant to the president and associate counsel to the president. McGinley previously served as associate counsel to the president.

• John Moran will serve as special assistant to the president and associate counsel to the president. Moran previously served as associate counsel to the president.

• David Morrell will serve as special assistant to the president and associate counsel to the president. Morrell previously served as associate counsel to the president.

• Claire Murray will serve as special assistant to the president and associate counsel to the president. Murray previously served as associate counsel to the president.

• Kevin O’Scannlain will serve as special assistant to the president and associate counsel to the president.

• Ryan Canfield will serve as special assistant to the president for legislative affairs.

• Brittany Baldwin will serve as special assistant to the president and speechwriter. Baldwin previously served as speechwriter.

• Ashley Gunn will serve as special assistant to the president and senior director of Cabinet affairs. Gunn previously served as senior director of Cabinet affairs.

• Matthew Flynn will serve as special assistant to the president and senior director of Cabinet affairs. Flynn previously served as senior director of Cabinet affairs.

• James Goyer will serve as special assistant to the president for external affairs. Goyer previously served as legislative assistant.

• Michael Bell will serve as special assistant to the president for national security affairs.

• Michael Berry will serve as special assistant to the president for national security affairs.

• Doug Fears will serve as special assistant to the president for national security affairs.

• Sarah Flaherty will serve as special assistant to the president for national security affairs.

• Cyril Sartor will serve as special assistant to the president for national security affairs.