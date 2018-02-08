President Trump formally nominated California tax lawyer Charles Rettig to be the IRS commissioner Thursday.

Rettig, who has worked on tax cases with the firm Hochman, Salkin, Rettig, Toscher & Perez for more than 35 years, would replace acting commissioner David Kautter. Kautter has headed the IRS since November, while also serving as the Treasury's assistant secretary for tax policy.

Rettig would be responsible for implementing the tax overhaul signed into law by President Trump in December.

Kautter has been running the IRS since the departure of John Koskinen, the Obama appointee who faced harsh criticism and opposition from congressional Republicans for his perceived role in obstructing Congress' investigation into IRS targeting of political nonprofits.

While relations between congressional Republicans and the IRS bottomed out during Koskinen's tenure, the Trump administration reportedly will seek to give the agency new funding to implement the tax law.