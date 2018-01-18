Trump administration appointee and former campaign surrogate Carl Higbie resigned Thursday as chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency, after reports he had a history of making racist, sexist, xenophobic, and homophobic comments.

"Go back to your Muslim shithole and go crap in your hands and bang little boys on Thursday nights," Higbie said during a June 2013 episode of his Internet talk show, "The Sound of Freedom," unearthed by CNN.

"I just don't like Muslim people. People always rip me a new one for that. Carl, you're racist, you can't, you're sexist. I'm like, Jesus Christ. I just don't like Muslim people because their ideology sucks," he added.

In a February 2013 episode, he argued Americans should be allowed to shoot illegal immigrants caught crossing the U.S. border.

In other instances, he made disparaging remarks about African-Americans, gay people, and senior California Democrats Sen. Dianne Feinstein and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

CNCS confirmed Higbie's departure to CNN, while the White House did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

CNCS coordinates service initiatives such as AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, the Social Innovation Fund, and the Volunteer Generation Fund, according to the organization's website.

Higbie, a former Navy SEAL, also stirred controversy in November when he said Japanese internment during World War II created a "precedent" for registering Muslim immigrants. He was speaking in his capacity as a spokesman for the Great America Political Action Committee, a pro-Trump super PAC, at the time.