President Trump on Saturday said the decision to arm teachers should be left to individual states after he said he’d like to devote federal money to training them.

Trump has proposed giving teachers extra pay as an incentive to be trained on handling firearms as a deterrent to would-be mass shooters in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead.

“Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them,” Trump wrote. “Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again - a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, has rejected calls to arm teachers to prevent school shootings. Instead, Scott wants to spend $450 million to put a law enforcement officer in every school, hiring mental health professionals, and upgrading school security with metal detectors, bulletproof glass and other measures.

"I disagree with arming teachers," Scott said Friday. "My focus is on bringing in law enforcement. I think you need to have individuals who are trained, well trained."

Trump’s position falls in line with the National Rifle Association’s stance on arming teachers.

Trump has offered a number of proposals to stop gun violence in schools in the days since the Florida massacre. He said he would support a move to raise the age threshold for buying firearms to 21 from 18, a change the NRA does not back, along with enhanced background checks.