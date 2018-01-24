President Trump asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, whom he voted for during a meeting in the Oval Office in 2017, a new report says.

In his response, McCabe, who then was the acting FBI director, said he did not cast a vote for president in the election, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Trump had invited McCabe to the White House to get to know him better, just after he fired former FBI Director James Comey. Before Trump asked about McCabe’s vote, the two were engaged in a casual discussion, current and former U.S. officials told the Post.

McCabe found the question “disturbing," one former official said. Another source told the Post that the conversation has piqued the interest of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump also expressed his frustration with McCabe about his wife receiving thousands of dollars in donations for a Virginia state Senate election in 2015 from a political action committee headed by the former governor of Virginia, Democrat Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe is connected with the Clinton family and chaired Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential run.

Trump has not shied away from criticizing the donations McCabe’s wife received. Just last month, Trump slammed McCabe on Twitter over the donations.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

McCabe has come under scrutiny from Republicans due to his role in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server during her tenure as secretary of state and donations made to the Clinton Foundation.

Several GOP lawmakers have called for McCabe to be replaced or subpoenaed after it was uncovered that anti-Trump text messages were exchanged between FBI officials.

Christopher Wray assumed office as the new FBI director in August 2017 after being confirmed by the Senate.