President Trump told a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday that he would like them to work together on "a very bipartisan bill" that includes a range of proposals that can all pass at once.

"We're going to all sit around, we're going to come up with some ideas," Trump told 10 Republicans and seven Democrats at the White House. "Hopefully we could put those ideas in a very bipartisan bill. It would be so beautiful to have one bill everyone can support instead of 15 bills, everybody has their own bill."

Trump added that, "we don't want to wait two weeks, three weeks, four weeks and people sort of forget and then we go back on and have another problem."

Before asking his guests to offer their ideas, Trump floated arming teachers, strengthening background checks, and preventing the mentally ill from buying guns. Later in the event, he mentioned raising the national age from 18 to 21 for buying AR-15-style rifles.

"I would give very serious thought to it," Trump said about the age to buy an AR-15. He previously endorsed raising the age without reservation. "A lot of people are afraid of that issue, raising the age," he said, making specific mention of the National Rifle Association's opposition. "Some of you people are petrified of the NRA and you can't be petrified," he said.

Trump pressed his call for a single bill multiple times. He told Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, that he would like a bill sponsored by Cornyn, the Fix NICS act, which aims to improve background check reporting, to be expanded into comprehensive gun-control legislation.

Cornyn said any bill that can get the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate could be considered.

Trump said he felt gun-control legislation might have a better chance passing because than under previous presidents.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told Trump gun-control legislation could pass under his leadership because under President Obama gun owners feared any reform would open the door to further action.

At one point during the discussion, Trump suggested that authorities ignore the law if they believe a gun-owner is dangerous.

"They should have taken them away anyways whether they had the right or not," Trump said of police who dealt with Nikolas Cruz, the gunman suspected of killing 17 people this month at a Parkland, Fla., school.