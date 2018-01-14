President Trump attacked the author of a new tell-all book about his presidency, hours after millions of Americans awoke to a false ballistic missile warning in Hawaii.

"So much Fake News is being reported," Trump tweeted before tearing into Michael Wolff, the journalist behind Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, a book that caused a headache for the administration earlier this month.

The president then accused reporters of promoting "the Fake book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information."

"The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election!" he said.

Trump's tweet came on the heels of a major crisis in Hawaii, where residents were warned of an "inbound" ballistic missile around 8 a.m. local time in what was soon confirmed by officials to be a false alert.

Though the White House told reporters Trump had been briefed on the situation, the president himself has yet to comment publicly.