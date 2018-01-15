President Trump defended himself from claims that he is a racist after reportedly saying Haiti and some African nations are “shithole countries” last week.

“No. I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you will ever interview,” Trump said Sunday before eating dinner with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a-Lago, his club in Florida.

The subject of Trump’s views on race — specifically whether he is racist against black and brown people — have been called into question this week after his reported comments during an Oval Office meeting on immigration.

Trump also reportedly repeatedly questioned an intelligence officer of Korean descent about where she was from, not accepting New York or Manhattan for an answer, until she said her parents were from South Korea. He then reportedly asked another staffer why the “pretty Korean lady” wasn’t working on North Korea.

Those statements come months after Trump said there were good people on both sides of the violence in Charlottesville, Va., over the summer, one of which included the KKK and neo-Nazis.

Trump was dining with McCarthy to talk about a busy week in Congress, which must reach a spending deal by Jan. 19 or the government will run out of money and shut down.

He said he and McCarthy were going to talk about DACA.

“There are a lot of sticking points,” he said.

He added, ““Honestly, I don’t think the Democrats want to make a deal.”