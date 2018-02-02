President Trump said Democrats should be blamed if a solution isn’t reached concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects those who entered the country illegally as children from deportation.

“The Democrats just aren’t calling about DACA,” Trump tweeted late Thursday night. “[House Minority Leader] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer have to get moving fast, or they’ll disappoint you again. We have a great chance to make a deal or, blame the Dems! March 5th is coming up fast.”

The Trump administration announced last year that DACA would end and that it was up to Congress to legislate a new program by March 5, when the program expires.

Last month, a bipartisan immigration plan was spearheaded by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and addressed a solution for DACA, but Trump did not support the plan.

Schumer also attempted to reach a solution with Trump last month, but the effort also crumbled.

The White House revealed last week that Trump would throw his support behind a plan to provide citizenship to the 1.8 million immigrants eligible for DACA, not just those who are already DACA recipients. Additionally, he said that he was open to offering citizenship for DACA recipients in 10 to 12 years if other priorities of his, such as funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, are included in an immigration proposal. Trump has said the administration will request $25 billion for the construction of a border wall.

The president has received criticism for his immigration plan from some conservatives, who argue it betrays some of his hard-line campaign promises. Those conservatives are working to garner support for an immigration reform bill written by Reps. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., and Raul Labrador, R-Idaho.

Their plan would protect and provide a way for citizenship to those already covered by the DACA program and vows to cut the visa lottery system and end family-based immigration, also known as "chain migration."

Chain migration would be limited under Trump’s plan, but first, millions on the waiting list must first be processed.