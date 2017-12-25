President Trump has been briefed on Monday's suicide bomb attack in Kabul that left 10 people dead and five others injured near the compound of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency.

According to reports, the on-foot attacker blew himself up as agency employees were on their way to work. The number of casualties could rise, a local hospital said.

The Islamic State said it was behind the attack.

The terrorist group also targeted a training center belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency last week. Gunmen stormed the partiality constructed building in western Kabul, triggering a gunfight. However, the three terrorists involved were killed, and only two members of the Afghan security forces were injured.

According to the BBC, bombings in Afghanistan have grown in recent months.

In October, at least 39 people were killed an attack on a Shia Muslim minority mosque; and in May, a bomb in the diplomatic quarter killed more than 150 people.

In November, Trump said the U.S. military has stepped up its attacks against ISIS following the deadly truck attack in New York City.

Earlier this month, Trump said the Islamic State has lost ground because of his hands-off approach to commanding the military.

“You know, we've made tremendous success and had tremendous success now with getting rid of ISIS in Iraq and Syria. I let them do their job. You don't have to call the White House when you're getting ready to fight. You know, in the old times — the last administration — you called the White House and you get approval. Not anymore. Not anymore,” he said to Marine Helicopter Squadron One at Quantico, Va.

On Jan. 20 — the day Trump was inaugurated — an estimated 35,000 Islamic State fighters held approximately 17,500 square miles of territory in both Iraq and Syria.

As of Dec. 21, the U.S. military estimates the remaining 1,000 or so fighters occupy roughly 1,900 squares miles of mostly barren desert primarily in Syria, where few people live, and where they will be forced to surrender or die, the Washington Examiner reported this week.