President Trump dismissed a suggestion that he take into account requests from the Congressional Black Caucus when crafting an immigration proposal, according to a new report.

During a meeting last Thursday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., informed Trump members of the influential caucus would have a greater chance of backing an immigration deal if certain countries were included in certain protections that were on the table, the Washington Post reported.

But Trump dismissed the suggestion, saying he was not seeking to accommodate the CBC and wasn’t interested in their requests, several people familiar with the meeting told the Post.

One adviser described Trump’s response as, “You’ve got to be joking.”

Trump has already come under fire for the same meeting, after a report emerged last week that claimed Trump reportedly asked why the U.S. is “having all these people from shithole countries come here” as the lawmakers discussed immigration from African nations. He also was said to have made some disparaging remarks about Haiti.

Trump defended himself Friday by tweeting he “never said anything derogatory" and claimed he never said anything derogatory specifically about Haiti. However, some lawmakers who were present at the meeting confirmed Trump's "shithole" comment, while others have said they do not recall the remark.