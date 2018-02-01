President Trump on Thursday denounced Democrats for not applauding low minority unemployment during his State of the Union speech to Congress.

"African-American and Hispanic unemployment have both reached the lowest levels ever recorded. That's something very, very special," Trump said to a gathering of Republicans in West Virginia. "And when I made that statement the other night, there was zero movement from the Democrats."

Trump: "African-American unemployment has reached an all-time low... when I made that statement the other night, there wasn't zero movement from the Democrats, they sat there, stone cold, no smile, no applause" pic.twitter.com/6LFS44fokg— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 1, 2018

"They sat there stone cold, no smile, no applause," he said. "You would have thought that on that one they would have sort of at least clapped a little bit. Which tells you perhaps they would rather see us not do well than see our country do great. And that's not good, that's not good. We need to change that."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the black unemployment rate was 6.8 percent in December. The Hispanic rate was 4.9 percent, slightly higher than the 4.8 percent rate reported in 2007 and 2006.