President Trump’s campaign committee released an ad Saturday saying Senate Democrats who voted against the latest stop-gap spending bill. leading to a partial government shutdown, are “complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants.”

In a new 30-second ad by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., leverages the trial of Luis Enrique Bracamontes, an illegal immigrant whose murder trial for the 2014 killings of two Northern California sheriff's deputies began on Tuesday.

The ad highlights Bracamontes saying in court that his “only regret” is that he “just killed two” and that he wished he “killed more.”

The ad says that “Trump is right” for wanting to “build the wall, deport criminals, stop illegal immigration now.”

“Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” the ad concludes.

Michael Glassner, executive director of the PAC called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for spearheading the shutdown, saying, he and “Democrats continue to put the interests of illegal immigrants over those of Americans.”