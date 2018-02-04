President Trump’s campaign committee sent a Super Bowl-themed message to supporters on Sunday accusing Democrats of not standing for American patriotism.

“They won’t stand for the National Anthem,” the Trump Make America Great Again Committee’s message says of Democrats.

“They won’t stand for record-low unemployment, a booming American economy, or a call for American unity at the President’s first State of the Union. So we’re not sure what the Democrats will stand for. But our President stands for AMERICA, the FLAG, and our HEROIC veterans.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized black NFL players who have kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Democrats have defended the players’ right to free speech, and say they are protesting a legitimate issue.

Trump has been quiet about the issue in recent months. He declined to participate in a customary nationally televised pre-Super Bowl interview this year.