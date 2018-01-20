President Trump will still be permitted to travel to Davos, Switzerland next week to attend the World Economic Forum, even in the event of a government shutdown.

Trump will still maintain his "constitutional responsibilities," including diplomatic missions, should a government shutdown occur, senior administration officials told members of the press in a call Friday.

Additionally, staff who are “truly necessary to support the diplomatic mission” will be permitted to join him, they said.

The World Economic Forum attracts global political and business leaders, along with celebrities, and members of the media. Trump will be the first president in office to attend since Bill Clinton went in 2000.

In comparison, former President Barack Obama canceled a trip to Asia in 2013 when the last government shutdown occurred, missing two summits as a result. Then-Secretary of State John Kerry attended in his place.

The House passed a stopgap spending measure to keep the government open Thursday night, but the possibility of a government shutdown remains in the hands of the Senate, which has until midnight to agree on a spending deal before federal funding runs out.

Democrats have pushed back on the spending bill, because they are trying to secure a deal to protect "Dreamers" covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which prevents those who came to the U.S. illegally as children from being deported.

Trump met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday in an attempt to hash out a solution. Trump later deemed it an “excellent” meeting.

Schumer said he and Trump had a “good number of disagreements,” but acknowledged the two parties made some progress.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Friday at 10 p.m. on the month-long government funding bill that at this point appears doomed to fail due to mostly Democratic opposition.

At least three Democrats are on board with the short-term deal so far: Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

The House adjourned earlier in the day and lawmakers were set to leave town for the weekend.