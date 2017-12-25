President Trump capped a relatively slow news day by spreading some last-minute Christmas cheer and letting the world know that tomorrow "it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again."

"I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!", the president tweeted.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Trump didn't remark on what has he has accomplished to further is "MAGA" agenda, but Trump's sometimes-bumpy first year has been marked with notable successes, including picking a new Supreme Court justice — Neil Gorsuch, a strong stock market, and just before the holiday break he and the Republicans in Congress succeeded in making their broad tax reform plan a reality.

Not much else has come from the 45th president today other than starting the morning sharing a short Christmas video of himself and first lady Melania Trump.

The pair are spending the holiday at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and the travelling press pool hardly made a peep — there were no sightings of the president, only a short message from White House secretary Sarah Sanders saying that Trump was briefed on a suicide blast in Kabul that killed at least 10 people.

Otherwise, Trump's only other activity was to share a tweet from his son Eric Trump — a Christmas nod to the troops serving in the armed services.

We should all take a moment to say a prayer for those who paid the ultimate price — Their bravery and sacrifice allows us to live in the greatest country in the world. #USA #ArlingtonNationalCemetery #Christmas ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/HUuEXm3wyD— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 25, 2017

Trump also "liked" the tweet he sent over the weekend remarking on the Federal Bureau of Intelligence's longtime general counsel James Baker, who is reportedly being reassigned as his potential role in leaking the infamous Trump dossier to the media has come under scrutiny. He also spent the weekend tearing into the FBI’s controversial second-in-command, Andrew McCabe.

Trump's tweets about the FBI were subject to some intense backlash, including from an uncharacteristically blunt tweet from James Comey, the FBI director Trump fired in May.

Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain. James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be.— James Comey (@Comey) December 23, 2017

The tweets from the president were notable because the embattled FBI is taking part in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Trump has called the probe a "witch hunt" in the past and other Republicans are increasing fed up with revelations of possible anti-Trump bias.

Democrats have warned Trump against firing Mueller — though both Trump and his team have denied he has any plans to do so.

Trump's 10-day stay at the Mar-a-Lago for the Christmas is also drawing scrutiny — a Wall Street Journal report Monday noted that the president has visited one of his company’s properties on nearly one-third of the days he has been in in the White House. Trump's habit to visit and stay at his properties have long raised conflict of interest concerns.

Besides the weekend drama, Trump has also taken time to celebrate Christmas — the holiday Trump has often spoken about, both during the campaign and during his time in office, vowing Americans would be saying "Merry Christmas" again.

He tweeted on Christmas Eve about how he was "proud to have led the charge against the assault" on saying "Merry Christmas."

He and Melania took calls Sunday from children calling into NORAD's Santa tracking hotline.

The Trumps also attended Christmas Eve church services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla. — the same church where they were married in 2005.